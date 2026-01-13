Suicide-by ELECTRIFICATION? BMW To Pull A MACAN And Go ALL EV With Next M3?

Oh, BMW, what have you done? In a move that screams "hold my beer" to Porsche's recent blunders, the Bavarian motor giant has announced the electrification of its iconic M3. Set to debut in 2027, this quad-motor monstrosity promises over 1,000 horsepower, an 800-volt architecture, and—get this—simulated gear shifts and fake engine noises to mimic the good ol' combustion days. It's like dressing a Tesla in Lederhosen and pretending it's a real Bavarian. But let's not kid ourselves: this is BMW chasing the EV hype train straight off a cliff, just like Porsche did with the Macan—and we all know how that ended.



Remember Porsche's grand EV pivot? They axed the gas-powered Macan, betting the farm on an all-electric version boasting 600 horses and a sleek, battery-packed design. It was supposed to be the future: luxurious, eco-friendly, and a sales juggernaut. Instead, it became a $10 billion gamble that backfired spectacularly. Porsche's profits plummeted a jaw-dropping 99% in the first nine months of 2025, with deliveries down 6% amid global tariffs and a stalled EV strategy. The Macan EV, once hyped as a bestseller, contributed to crumbling margins and geopolitical headaches that threw the company into crisis mode. CEO Oliver Blume scrambled to slow down the EV rollout, admitting the market wasn't ready—yet Porsche doubled down, only to watch sales falter in key regions like Germany, where EV demand should be booming. Enthusiasts mourned the loss of that signature flat-six growl, replaced by silent whirs and artificial sounds. Sound familiar, BMW?



Now, BMW is replicating this recipe for disaster with the M3. Four electric motors, one per wheel, ditching mechanical differentials for software wizardry? Sure, it'll torque-vector like a dream, but at what cost? The soul of the M3— that raw, rear-wheel-drive purity that made it a driver's icon—is getting zapped into oblivion. And those gimmicks: a simulated gearbox for "shifts" in an EV that doesn't need them, and synthesized engine notes to fake the rumble? It's like putting training wheels on a superbike and calling it innovation. Purists are already sharpening their pitchforks, decrying the end of an era where M cars were about unfiltered thrills, not eco-virtue signaling.



Porsche's Macan fiasco should have been a warning siren. Despite initial order hype, the EV transition exposed vulnerabilities: high costs, range anxiety, and a market still clinging to gas guzzlers. Overall, Porsche's sales dipped, forcing a rethink on their ambitious EV timeline. Yet here comes BMW, ignoring the red flags, electrifying its halo car and risking alienation of its core fanbase. Will the M3 EV boost sales or bury the brand's performance legacy under a pile of batteries?



In the end, this isn't progress—it's panic. BMW, take a page from history: Porsche's Macan shock therapy nearly fried their business. Don't let the M3 become your electric chair. Stick to what you do best, or watch your empire go up in smoke—silent, simulated smoke.



Maybe they'll dump the M3 moniker and really screw things up and call it the MV?



And wouldn't it be funny if if lost in a race to a Tesla Model 3 Performance?







The BMW M3 is going electric! It will feature FOUR motors, a simulated gearbox and 'engine' note ?? https://t.co/jFqqhEyYIG pic.twitter.com/lHgBI2PfCr — Autocar (@autocar) January 13, 2026



