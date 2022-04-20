Sunken Bronco Finally Floated Out Of Maine Lake

If you've been on the internet these past few days, you might've seen an underwater Ford Bronco. That thing was very stuck in a bay in Maine; so much so that it couldn't be pulled out with a pair of trucks and their trusty tow straps. I spoke with Les Foss at Island Towing, who was on-site for the job, and as you're getting ready to find out, it was far from easy. But around 5 p.m. on Monday, they finally got it. It involved a diver that was contacted by the Department of Environmental Protection who then reached out to Foss. They agreed that inflating a bunch of airbags underneath the Bronco was the best way to get it out, so that's exactly what they did. This required strategic positioning and timing to make sure the tide was high enough to carry the rig.



