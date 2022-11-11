Super GT Drivers Experience Health Side Effects After Using Synthetic Fuel

Japan’s Super GT sports car racing series, like others around the world, is planning to shift from fossil fuels to a carbon-neutral synthetic fuel to power its racecars. While the change doesn’t appear to be bothering the cars too much, the drivers have noted some strangeness.

In a story published by supergt.net, Ukyo Sasahara, the driver of the number 16 Red Bull Motul Mugen NSX-GT, was among the more critical drivers in the paddock, saying that his team still needed to work on tuning his car and noted a strange odor due to the carbon-neutral fuel.



