Audi is working on a range-topping Q9 crossover and spy photographers have caught the upcoming S variant. It’s a performance-focused three-row crossover, which will presumably battle higher-end versions of the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.

Spied undergoing testing in Europe, the prototype features a large mesh grille that is flanked by split lighting units. They’re joined by a wide lower intake that spans nearly the entire width of the vehicle.