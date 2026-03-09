Supercar Owners Are Ignoring UK Parking Fines In Record Numbers

Agent009 submitted on 9/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:26 AM

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If you can afford to spend $68,000 flying your Ferrari halfway around the world for summer vacation, a $200 parking ticket probably isn’t keeping you awake at night. That appears to be part of London’s increasingly expensive problem with foreign-registered supercars. Wealthy visitors are parking wherever they please, collecting tickets, and, in many cases, apparently leaving the country without paying them.
 
According to a new Wall Street Journal report, London’s wealthier neighborhoods fill up each summer with Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Bentleys and other high-end machinery carrying plates from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere in the Gulf. The cars themselves aren’t really the problem; where their owners park them, and how little they appear to care about the tickets, is.


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Supercar Owners Are Ignoring UK Parking Fines In Record Numbers

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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