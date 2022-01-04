Supercharging Your Tesla In Canada Is Just As Expensive As Filling Your Car With Gas

Tesla does not have a customer relations department, so it’s hard to get a solution when you encounter a problem. Luckily, Elon Musk is very active on social media, and between writing some quite controversial messages, he takes the time to answer customers' questions. This is rather unheard off in the corporate world, where CEOs are oblivious to the people who pay for their yachts and planes.



One Tesla owner in Canada took to Twitter to complain about the huge supercharging fees. According to Harsimran Bansal, supercharging in Canada is now just as expensive as filling up with gas. Surprisingly, Elon Musk replied the very next day and said he’d look into this issue. Three hours later, Musk identified the problem and promised to change the situation. It’s unconventional but no less impressive.



