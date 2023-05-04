Supplier Gives Up The Goods - Tesla Plans To Make 4 Million AFFORDABLE EVs Annually by 2030

A supplier with close ties to Tesla says that the automaker is planning to build at least 4 million entry-level cars yearly by 2030. The figures fall in line with other estimates that Tesla has made in the past. Production is reportedly going to take place among multiple facilities including those in China and Mexico. The Model 2 or what CEO Elon Musk has referred to as the $25,000 or small EV has long been the source of conjecture and rumor. In March of this year, Musk said that there was a clear path to making such a vehicle and claimed that it would be “roughly half the production cost of our Model 3.”



Read Article