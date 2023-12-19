Suppliers Feel Shafted After F-150 Lightning Production Slashed

Ford is reportedly slowing production of the F-150 Lightning by roughly 50 percent. While this drastic cutback may help the automaker align with demand more effectively, it poses a significant challenge for its suppliers. Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, in particular, could potentially encounter severe financial difficulties as a result.



According to a planning memo seen by Autonews, Ford reportedly told its suppliers that it’s scaling back production of the F-150 Lightning to 1,600 units in early January 2024 because of “changing market demand.” That’s approximately half of its initial 3,200 unit goal for that month. In total, it would mean that Ford will build about 75,000 Lightning pickups next year.









