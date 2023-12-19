Suppliers Feel Shafted After F-150 Lightning Production Slashed

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:23 AM

Views : 208 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford is reportedly slowing production of the F-150 Lightning by roughly 50 percent. While this drastic cutback may help the automaker align with demand more effectively, it poses a significant challenge for its suppliers. Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, in particular, could potentially encounter severe financial difficulties as a result.

According to a planning memo seen by Autonews, Ford reportedly told its suppliers that it’s scaling back production of the F-150 Lightning to 1,600 units in early January 2024 because of “changing market demand.” That’s approximately half of its initial 3,200 unit goal for that month. In total, it would mean that Ford will build about 75,000 Lightning pickups next year.




Read Article


Suppliers Feel Shafted After F-150 Lightning Production Slashed

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)