Supply Chain Issues Cause A Massive Price Increase For MINI's 2023 Entry Level Model

The MINI Cooper SE is no longer one of the most affordable EVs in the United States as its starting MSRP has seen a massive $4,325 hike.

The Cooper SE used to cost $30,750 (including an $850 destination fee), but now the automaker's US customer website does not list the base model anymore. The next-most-affordable grade, the Signature Trim 2.0, has a starting price of $35,075 (including destination).

Green Car Reports, which first noticed the price hike, asked MINI USA for clarifications. The brand's US head of corporate communications Andrew Cutler told them that the base MINI Cooper SE has been "made temporarily unavailable due to supply-chain-related issues."