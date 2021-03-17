Supply Chain Issues Hit Honda And Toyota Production - Plants Shuttering For At Least A Week

Honda Motor Co. said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week.

Separately, Toyota Motor Corp. said a severe cold front last month has reduced supply of petrochemical products, impacting production in the U.S. and Mexico.

Issues will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."



