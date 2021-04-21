Supply Orders For Tesla Indicate Production Of 1 Million Vehicles This Year

Tesla hasn't yet provided any official production and delivery guidance for 2021. It has given a basic idea of where it stands, but no hard numbers. Perhaps it will provide more information on the upcoming Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call, which is set for April 26, 2021, after the markets close.

Tesla already shocked people with its impressive Q1 2021 production and deliveries. The automaker broke records despite the fact that Q1 is typically a smaller volume quarter and the coronavirus pandemic is still upon us. Tesla also shut down its Fremont factory briefly during the quarter, and it didn't produce any Model S or Model X vehicles.