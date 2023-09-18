Support For E-Fuels Is Fading Fast

Germany hoped to use the Munich Auto Show to drum up support for the future of e-fuels. Instead, the transport ministry dropped a proposed declaration, with less than a handful of countries lending signatures to the paper.
 
Germany’s transport minister, Volker Wissing, has been advocating the use of synthetically produced fuels to open up options for reducing carbon emissions produced by passenger cars. Germany and Italy have been quite vocal about the need to support such alternatives, with both countries lobbying for the European Union to include a loophole in its proposed ban on the sale of internal combustion engine cars, set to be enforced from 2035.
 


