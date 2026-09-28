Survey Asks, When Self Driving Cars Crash, Who Gets The Blame?

For the last few weeks, we’ve been running a sidebar survey about whether our Electrek readers who should be held responsible when AI fails, and people get hurt. After nearly 3,000 responses, here’s what you told us.

In case you missed the survey, the question read, “A number of fatal Tesla accidents are making headlines while Waymo racks up thousands of parking tickets, and the sheer volume of autonomous taxis means those numbers will keep climbing – but when an AI-driven taxi fails, who should be responsible?”