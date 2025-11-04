Survey Claims 30% Of Drivers Do Not Want Car Tech Nagging Them

It's great when tech just works, am I right? Especially in-car tech—nobody wants to be fiddling with a million menus to turn on the wipers or dealing with a driver assist system that slams on the brakes for no good reason (looking at you, Tesla Autopilot). Sometimes I feel like that meme of Abe Simpson, yelling at change that happens for the sake of change. Apparently I'm not alone there. Motorists are tired of being nagged by tech behind the wheel according to a new survey. Plus, Tesla investors are celebrating today after the automaker's stocks made a record rebound on Wednesday. And we've officially entered the era of the seven-year car loan. Let's jump in.



Read Article