Survey Claims People Want EVs To Sound Like A Car Not Like A Flying Saucer

How a car sounds has been a huge topic of debate for automakers, seemingly since the automobile was invented. Whether it was taming a large-capacity engine to keep its cabin whisper quiet in luxury applications or ensuring the guttural sounds of a V8 muscle car penetrate one’s chest, sound design has very much been a thing for engineers.

It’s a slightly different scenario when it comes to electric vehicles, not least because the near-silent whirring of an electric motor doesn’t quite have the same nuance as the very mechanical sounds of combustion. But EVs must emit some noise for safety reasons.