Survey Claims That Americans Want EVs But Won't Pay Extra For It

A group consisting of thousands of American car dealers wrote to President Biden last year imploring him to stop trying to push buyers into electric cars – and even more followed it up last month with a new letter. The demand just isn’t there, they claimed. Unsold EVs were “piling up” on their lots. And more recently Ford was forced to cut production of both its F-150 Lightning electric truck and Mustang Mach-E crossover to suit more modest sales expectations.



But a new study claims that Americans are very interested in picking an EV or hybrid for their next car. Data from GBK Collective polled 2,000 people living in the U.S. and learned that more than half were considering a car with some kind of electrical assistance for their next wheels.





