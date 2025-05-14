Survey Of US Auto Executives Shows They Believe That Chinese Vehicles Will Eventually Be Sold Here

The U.S. government’s trade and tariff policies make it seem like we’ll never see Chinese vehicles for sale in our country, but automotive industry executives don’t see it that way. A recent survey from Kerrigan Advisors found that 76 percent of automotive leaders believe Chinese automakers will eventually find their way to the States. Beyond the 76 percent who believe Chinese vehicles are coming, 70 percent said they had concerns about the financial impact such a move could have on the U.S. auto industry. Erin Kerrigan, Kerrigan Advisors’ managing director, said, “These are considered real threats by the OEMS.” She also noted that executives expect a smaller dealer network in the next five years, with fewer, larger dealerships. Some automakers have also backed away from their aspirations to sell directly to consumers via online platforms.



