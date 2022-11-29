Survey Ranks Toyota Tacoma EV As Second Most Desirable Electric Truck - But Vehicle Doesn't Exist

Back in December 2021, Toyota previewed more than a dozen electric vehicle concepts, including an electric pickup truck that looked a lot like an electrified version of the Tacoma.

 

The automaker offered no information about the electric pickup at the time and nothing about it has transpired since, but it appears the electric Tacoma has made a lasting impression on those who saw it—so much so that the Toyota EV was voted the second most popular all-electric truck by consumers in Autolist.com's annual EV Truck Survey, behind the Ford F-150 Lightning.



