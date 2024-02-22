Survey Reveals Half Of EV Drivers Keep Their ICE Vehicle As A Back Up, Just In Case

Despite the rising popularity of EVs for business commuting, a new survey of 2,800 electric car drivers by major UK leasing company Zenith reveals that just over half also have a petrol or diesel car. In addition, only 18 per cent of those surveyed use their EVs for longer trips over 60 miles.

According to Zenith, the survey evidence shows that families are still reluctant to commit fully to EVs, citing unreliable public charging facilities and range anxiety. As a result, the leasing firm suggests the ‘two-car family’ model could be one of the factors “holding back the EV transition”.