Survey Shows Consumers Are More Interested In A Tesla Cybertruck Vs A Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning might be an extension of America’s best-selling workhorse and the GMC Hummer EV might be the electric iteration of a gas-guzzling monster, but it appears that the US electric pickup market is already looking towards its upcoming favorite. As per the results of a survey among US car buyers, it is the Tesla Cybertruck that stands to be the country’s most popular all-electric pickup truck. The survey, which was aimed at determining consumers’ sentiment on electric cars, was conducted by automotive research and shopping website CarGurus. The survey was conducted online, and it involved respondents that were balanced in terms of key demographics in alignment with the US census. The results of the study were published in March 2021.





