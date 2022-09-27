Survey Shows That Almost Three Quarters Of EV Buyers Want To Buy From A Dealership NOT Online

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:15 AM

Views : 324 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.flada.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

EV owners and prospective buyers expect automakers to offer both an online and in-person shopping experience.

EV owners and prospective buyers expect automakers to offer both an online and in-person shopping experience, according to the 2022 EVForward Dealer DeepDive.

The EVForward team, part of advisory firm Escalent, works to capture the attitudes, behaviors and opinions of the next generation of EV buyers.

The 2022 Dealer DeepDive report surveyed 1,289 people, of which 88 are EV owners. The survey grouped participants into EV intenders, or those who are most likely to shop for an EV, as well as EV opens, who are somewhat likely to purchase an EV, and EV resistants, drivers who are more comfortable with internal combustion engine vehicles.



Read Article


Survey Shows That Almost Three Quarters Of EV Buyers Want To Buy From A Dealership NOT Online

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)