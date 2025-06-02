Suzuki Forced To Drop 5 Models In Australia Because Automaker Can't Meet Autonomous Emergency Braking Requirements

Suzuki is making some big changes to its Australian lineup, thanks to upcoming safety regulations that most of its current models don’t meet. While the new Swift and the five-door Jimny XL are safe from the cuts, nearly everything else is on the chopping block. Fortunately, Suzuki has a plan for some of its discontinued models in the Australian market. The reason for the big shake-up is that the Suzuki Ignis, Swift Sport, Vitara, S-Cross, and the three-door Jimny are not compatible with the updated Australian Design Rules (ADR), which come into effect from March 1st, 2025 with specific requirements for the AEB (autonomous emergency braking) system. The Ignis is the only one not available with AEB as standard, while the rest of the pack have an older version of the system, rendering them all non-compliant.



Read Article