Swastikas, Dances, Vandalism, and Screams: Will Tesla’s Protest Chaos Make You a Buyer or a Boycotter?

Protests outside Tesla showrooms are raising questions about the electric vehicle giant’s future as consumers weigh their purchasing decisions. Demonstrators gathered in front of a Tesla facility, holding signs with messages like “Tesla Must Fall” and even symbols comparing the company to authoritarian regimes, reflecting growing anger over CEO Elon Musk’s political ties to Donald Trump and his support for far-right movements globally.



The “Tesla Takedown” movement, which has spread from the U.S. to nearly 200 Tesla locations worldwide, is fueled by Musk’s role in Trump’s administration, including his involvement in the “Department of Government Efficiency.” This backlash has already impacted Tesla’s bottom line. According to The Conversation, Tesla’s sales dropped 72% in Australia and 76% in Germany this month, while its share price has plummeted 50% since December 2024. In the U.S., Tesla showrooms have faced vandalism, with a recent incident in Brooklyn where a Cybertruck was defaced with the word “Nazis” and a swastika, as reported by The Guardian.



The protests are part of a broader wave of consumer boycotts against American brands, spurred by Trump’s tariffs. Countries like Canada are urging citizens to avoid U.S. products, further pressuring Tesla’s market. Meanwhile, Tesla faces stiff competition from Chinese EV makers, with a 45% sales plunge in Europe in January, per Jato Dynamics.



Reactions on X are mixed. Some users mock the protesters’ tactics, like line dancing to block traffic, while others speculate the backlash might drive “spite purchases” from those who see the protests as overreach. High-profile figures like Sheryl Crow have sold their Teslas in protest, donating proceeds to causes like NPR. So, will these protests make you more likely to buy a Tesla in defiance, or less likely due to Musk’s controversial stance? The choice is yours.



We have another question as well. Aren't the ones holding swastika signs and carving those into cars the REAL Nazi's?









Tesla Takedown protesters using a new tactic to scare away customers pic.twitter.com/H13Mh6J1Sk — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 29, 2025



The left only destroys. Wherever they gain power, they use it to burn down society. https://t.co/c2HoKp57Ia — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 29, 2025



