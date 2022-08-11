Sweden Accomplishes Green Goal - Ends EV Subsidies Without Warning

The government of Sweden has announced that effective tomorrow, November 8th, the government will no longer incentivize the purchase of electric vehicles.

The Swedish government has decided to abruptly end EV incentives, as they argue that the vehicles have reached price parity with gas and diesel alternatives. The decision was announced today and will come into effect tomorrow (November 8th). Similar policies have been pursued in other European countries as the rate of EV purchases has rapidly increased in recent months.

In the post on the Swedish government’s website, the announcement begins by stating (translated from Swedish):