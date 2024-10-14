Swedish Court Rules It Is Legal To Discriminate Against Tesla Owners Over Labor Dispute

A court in Sweden has ruled that Tesla can’t force a local post provider to resume deliveries of the company’s license plates, after the country’s largest postal service joined labor efforts last year by withholding all mail from the company.

PostNord, Sweden’s largest mail provider, joined strikes lodged against Tesla by union IF Metall last November, going on to halt the delivery of the company’s license plates. Tesla Sweden launched lawsuits against both PostNord and the Swedish Transport Agency, which issues plates but has refused requests to utilize a different mail carrier.

At this point, the labor efforts and the suit have been ongoing for nearly a year, forcing Tesla Sweden to deliver some of its vehicles without license plates altogether, and to later use temporary replacement plates.