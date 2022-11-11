Swedish Scientists Build First Female Crash Dummy - Mum On Other 37+ Genders

Before you get to drive your Honda Civic, someone has to crash it. It's true in both the US and Europe, and while regulations between us and our fellow humans across the pond can vary, there is a single common thread: the crash test dummy. But there's a problem - they're all dudes. And now, the Swedes have a solution.

Being the pioneers of safety they are, a group of Swedish academics decided male-only dummies weren't right. So, they made a female crash dummy. The world's first, in fact.

Before we get too far into why this is so important (and it is), a quick note about the potentially horrifying images. We had to whip them up ourselves, on account of the fact the study didn't include suitable images. We should also note that for now, the female crash dummy is just a virtual model.