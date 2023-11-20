Swedish Tesla Strike Could Be A Public Relations Nightmare

The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise (Swedish Enterprise), an employers’ organization, has expressed concerns that the ongoing strike and blockades being implemented against Tesla in Sweden may give bad publicity to the country. The comments were shared by Jan-Olof Jacke, the Director-General of the employers’ organization.

Swedish Enterprise is a powerful entity in Sweden, having 49 member associations representing 60,000 member companies that have collective agreements. It is the counterpart of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), which has previously stated that it was prepared to drive Tesla out of Sweden if the EV maker does not sign a collective agreement.


