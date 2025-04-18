Swedish Trade Unions Upset That Tesla Could Still Build New Charging Stations Despite Strike

Tesla Sweden is still dealing with a number of strikes due to its conflict with IF Metall, but the electric vehicle maker seems to be getting better at overcoming the unions’ efforts.

Tesla’s clever workarounds have resulted in network owner Telge Nät apologizing to the unions after two new Superchargers were opened despite the sympathy strikes of the Elektrikerna union and Seko.

While Tesla’s main conflict in Sweden is with trade union IF Metall, a number of other unions have initiated sympathy strikes against the company. These include the Elektrikerna union and Seko, both of which have initiated efforts to block the launch of new Superchargers.