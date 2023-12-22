Swedish Trash Collector Union's Sympathy Strike Against Telsa Fails After Being Declared Illegal

The Swedish Transport Workers union joined IF Metall’s fight against Tesla and plans to hold a sympathy strike. However, the union faces some challenges with the employers association in Sweden.



A few days ago, Sweden’s Transport Workers union announced it would stop collecting waste from local Tesla workshops starting December 24, 2023, joining other labor groups organizing sympathy strikes with IF Metall.



“This type of sympathy action is very rare. We are using it now to protect the Swedish collective agreements and the safety of the Swedish labour market model. Tesla can’t ignore the norm on the Swedish labour market,” the President of the Swedish Transport Workers Union, Tommy Wreeth, told Reuters.





