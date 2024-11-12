Swedish Union Can't Understand Why Tesla Is Still Thriving Despite Year Long Strike

Swedish union IF Metal and its allies’ strike against Tesla Sweden has already been going on for over a year. But despite the unions’ efforts to block Tesla’s operations, the electric vehicle maker is proving to be extremely resilient.

This has resulted in union officials getting very upset at Tesla Sweden’s stubbornness. After all, Tesla is not just getting around the unions’ blockades and strikes—the company seems to be heading towards a stellar year with the number of vehicles it will sell in Sweden this 2024, as noted in a CarUp report.