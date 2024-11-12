Swedish Union Can't Understand Why Tesla Is Still Thriving Despite Year Long Strike

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:40:29 AM

Views : 472 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Swedish union IF Metal and its allies’ strike against Tesla Sweden has already been going on for over a year. But despite the unions’ efforts to block Tesla’s operations, the electric vehicle maker is proving to be extremely resilient. 
 
This has resulted in union officials getting very upset at Tesla Sweden’s stubbornness. After all, Tesla is not just getting around the unions’ blockades and strikes—the company seems to be heading towards a stellar year with the number of vehicles it will sell in Sweden this 2024, as noted in a CarUp report.


Read Article


Swedish Union Can't Understand Why Tesla Is Still Thriving Despite Year Long Strike

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)