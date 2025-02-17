Swiss Court Fines Man $110,000 For Tailgating

No one wants to mess with traffic laws in Switzerland, unless they have a deep appreciation for financial pain. The country is infamous for its strict enforcement and staggering fines, which can turn a minor violation into a wallet-draining disaster.

Recently, a local millionaire was fined nearly $110,000 for tailgating on a motorway, a penalty he later contested in court. That’s not a typo. In many places, that’s a solid annual salary, but in Switzerland, it’s just the price of being rich and following too closely.