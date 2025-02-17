Swiss Court Fines Man $110,000 For Tailgating

Agent009 submitted on 2/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:46:47 PM

Views : 230 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No one wants to mess with traffic laws in Switzerland, unless they have a deep appreciation for financial pain. The country is infamous for its strict enforcement and staggering fines, which can turn a minor violation into a wallet-draining disaster.
 
Recently, a local millionaire was fined nearly $110,000 for tailgating on a motorway, a penalty he later contested in court. That’s not a typo. In many places, that’s a solid annual salary, but in Switzerland, it’s just the price of being rich and following too closely.


Read Article


Swiss Court Fines Man $110,000 For Tailgating

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)