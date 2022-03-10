Swiss Police Perplexed As To Why A Tesla Model X Suddenly Veered Off Road And Crashed With A Family Of Four Inside

A strange accident happened Sunday in Switzerland when a Tesla Model X suddenly veered right while traveling at speed on the A3 highway near Möhlin. The crossover rolled over several times and came to a stop lying on its side on a utility road next to the highway.

While many websites reporting the crash emphasized Tesla Model X safety after all four occupants escaped with minor injuries, the real question here is why it even happened. We know Tesla vehicles are filled with assistance systems, and even the basic Autopilot should be able to keep the lane on a highway without issues. And then it’s the SUV resting on its side that is even more intriguing.


