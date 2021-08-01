Swiss Supercar Weighs In Less Than 2000 LBS And Has 600 HP

We’re only a few days into 2021 and already, a new supercar is being teased by a Swiss company known as Picasso Automotive. Dubbed the PS-01, it is both light and powerful and based on these teasers, looks very aggressive.

The supercar, which was developed in Lugano, Switzerland, is based around a lightweight platform that includes a carbon fiber rear subframe. In addition, the Picasso PS-01’s body is made entirely from carbon fiber, meaning the car tips the scales at just 1,984 lbs (900 kg).