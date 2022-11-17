Swiss Technology Firm Claims It Has A Battery That Can Recharge to 80% in Just 72 Seconds

The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future.

The tech is called Morand eTechnology, and the company is making some truly impressive claims, and that charging time is just one. The company also says that the batteries will be able to last into the tens of thousands of recharge cycles before they begin to degrade. You know it's game-changing stuff when it makes the Lucid Air's 20-minute DC fast charging time look like an eternity.