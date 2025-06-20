Switzerland Kills Report On The Benefits Of Upgrading To EVs After Results Are Found To Be Too Sensitive

Back in 2022, SFOE commissioned Infras, a reputable research firm, to answer a straightforward question: When does it make sense, from a climate perspective, to replace a gasoline car with an electric one?

It’s not a bad question.



If you are considering buying a new car, it is better for the environment to opt for an electric one. Countless studies have confirmed this over the years. The degree to which it is more beneficial varies based on how much you drive and if it is charged with renewable energy, but it is significantly better.