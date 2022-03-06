Switzerland Warms Up To Auto Racing After 67 Year Ban Of the Sport

Tiny, mountainous nation Switzerland has produced a surprising number of racing drivers. From IndyCar racer Simona de Silvestro to multiple-time Le Mans winner and Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi, the place hits way above its population weight in numbers. There have even been some Swiss racing teams, like Rebellion in the World Endurance Championship and longstanding Formula 1 midfielders Sauber. Plenty of racing drivers also move there, for tax reasons mainly, but for 67 years, the sport has been essentially banned. All motor racing got banned in Switzerland following the 1955 Le Mans disaster, one of motorsport's most horrible incidents. Pierre Levagh's Mercedes skipped over tire barriers, caught fire, and fired debris into the crowd, killing Levagh and 83 bystanders. With 180 people wounded in the incident, it became motorsport's most deadly crash and was why Mercedes left motorsports for a long time. Switzerland's government ruled that, although the incident had taken place in France, motorsport was simply too dangerous to be allowed, and all forms of racing were completely forbidden.



