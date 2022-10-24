Synthetic Leather Begins To Take Over The Interiors Of New Cars

While leathers and other exotic animal skins have often been symbols of luxury for a variety of industries (automotive included), demand for the fake stuff is beginning to ramp up. In a world that is more concerned with sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, companies like Tesla-supplier Ultrafabrics are set to boom. ;It's not just the auto industry either. United Airlines has also recognized that using the leather-like material helps reduce weight penalties while saving on fuel. And it’s that kind of demand that has led to Straits Research predicting that by 2030, the market for synthetic leather is expected to reach $67.2 billion worldwide.



