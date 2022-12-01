TAILGATE WARS: Ford Files Patent For New Multifunction F-150 Tailgate

Trucks are big business in America - just look at the sales figures to see the Ford F Series dominating year after year after year. But when all modern full-size trucks are good at their jobs, manufacturers need to set them apart from their rivals. Of late, we've seen the basic tailgate come into focus as Chevrolet and Ram have both reinvented it in an attempt to make it more functional and more useful for a number of applications. The Ford F-150, however, has lagged behind, not offering anything out of the ordinary aside from the tailgate work surface with areas for tools, a built-in measuring tape/ruler, and other little gimmicks. That's about to change, as CarBuzz has discovered patent filings with the USPTO for Ford's entrant into the multifunction tailgate realm.



