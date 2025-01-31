TAKE US TO YOUR LIMIT: When Does A Used Vehicle Become Too Risky?

When shopping for a used vehicle, one of the first pieces of information that potential buyers scrutinize is the odometer reading. But what is the top mileage limit that takes a car out of contention for most buyers? Is there a magic number where the risk outweighs the reward? Let's delve into this question and explore why certain mileage thresholds can be so daunting.



Traditionally, many car buyers have drawn a line in the sand at around 100,000 miles. This might seem arbitrary, but there's a logic behind it. By this point, a car has likely gone through significant wear and tear, especially if it hasn't been meticulously maintained. Major components like the engine, transmission, and suspension might start showing signs of fatigue. The fear is that once you cross this threshold, you're entering a zone where unexpected repairs could be both frequent and costly.



However, this number isn't universally accepted. Some argue that with modern engineering and advancements in automotive technology, vehicles can easily surpass 150,000 or even 200,000 miles without major issues, provided they've been well cared for. Cars from reliable brands with a history of durability might push the acceptable mileage even higher.



The key factor that often spooks buyers isn't just the number on the odometer but the unknowns. What kind of life did the car lead before reaching your hands? Was it driven gently or subjected to harsh conditions? Were all services performed on time? Without service records, high mileage can feel like a gamble.



So, we ask you: What is the top mileage limit on a used vehicle that takes you out of the game of consideration? And why does that number spook you? Is it fear of immediate breakdowns, the specter of future maintenance costs, or simply the psychological barrier of high numbers? Share your thoughts and perhaps we can demystify the myth of mileage together.



For me it's 75k. How about for you.







