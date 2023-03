In 2022, China produced a staggering 27 million cars, surpassing the combined production of the USA, EU, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, China is on track to become the world's largest car exporter, second only to Japan. Despite these impressive feats, the American car market remains closed to Chinese manufacturers. Here are some Chinese cars caught on the streets that American drivers might have interest in.





China produced 27 million cars in 2022, more than USA E.U. Japan and South Korea combined. China is also the second largest car export after Japan, soon to be the largest. Here are some nice cool Chinese cars. Unfortunately America doesn’t open its car market to China. pic.twitter.com/m5WHKQOvKC — Manchurian Candidate (@CV18Captain) March 20, 2023