TAX, TAX, TAX. Buttigieg Says Administration CONSIDERING MILEAGE TAX To Fund Infrastructure Plans. WHERE/WHEN Will These MONEY GRABS STOP?

The White House is mulling a tax on vehicles' mileage to pay for a proposal to revamp the nation's infrastructure expected in the coming days, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday.



In an interview with CNBC, Buttigieg said a tax on miles driven 'shows a lot of promise,' as President Joe Biden's administration faces pressure to find ways to fund infrastructure improvements, a goal that has eluded the past two presidential administrations.



'The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it. It's not anymore, so a so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or mileage tax, whatever you want to call, could be a way to do it.'



They've already started taxing with the increase in fuel prices since inauguration. Then Biden says new taxes on any family earning over 200k, cap gains to be raised and now THIS?



Then they make the bold claim that we NEED to do this and if we do we will finally become competitive with China?



WHO really believes all this?



C'mon man.



Sounds like a huge money grab to us by these clowns. That won't end.



Discuss...









