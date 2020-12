For the first time the Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S race down a real 1/4 Mile Drag Strip and one of them sets a new world record for the quickest production electric car and the quickest 4 door sedan. Both cars were towed to the track at 100% state of charge and both have the latest software updates. Also included is complete performance data for each including 0-60 MPH, 1/8 Mile, 1/4 Mile, 60-130 MPH and more.