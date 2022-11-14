TEASED! Scout Motors Launches New Website-Tell Us WHY Would You Buy A Scout Vs. A Bronco EV?

Scout Motors has a new website and posted a teaser today.



Note key words in their synopsis where they will try to differentiate themselves.



RUGGED VEHICLES. LONG RANGE.



Answer one question KNOWING an electric version of the Bronco will be out around the same time as Scout.



WHY would you buy a Scout vs a Bronco EV?











From the website:





To honor where we’ve come from.?To unlock the potential of what lies ahead.?To show our land the respect it deserves.?



To lift up our communities and haul their heaviest burdens. ?To lead the charge into the great unknown. ?



Scouts go first. Scouts go farther. Scouts always come back to lead the way.??



We are carrying on that everlasting spirit.?



We are Scout Motors.??



We’re making the next generation ?of all-electric trucks and rugged SUVs ?for American drivers.





