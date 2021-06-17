TECH TIME: What EVERY Button, Knob, And Switch Does On A F1 Steering Wheel

There’s no sport quite like Formula One. While there are other wildly difficult motorsports out there — hello, WRC — there’s a reason why F1 is called the pinnacle. No other racing series puts its drivers and cars through such intense forces, all while performing a thousand other tasks when driving 180 mph around Monaco’s narrow streets. Those constant demands, mind you, aren’t coming from the pit wall or even engineers back at the team’s home bases listening to the driver through the comms. They’re coming from the car’s steering wheel, a small piece of very expensive carbon fiber.











