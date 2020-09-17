TECH WATCH: First Photos-Apple Upgrades CarPlay In iOS14. Details Here

Apple CarPlay also got an upgrade in iOS14 and here are details and the first photos.



CarPlay supports third-party parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering apps. App developers have access to a variety of tools and templates that enable them to provide a smarter, safer way to use iPhone in the car.



The addition of wallpaper to your CarPlay Dashboard and Home Screen provides a fresh new look and the ability to customize your CarPlay experience.



Cars with portrait screens can have the status bar on the bottom of the CarPlay screen, allowing for wider app views and a more natural layout.



You can create an audio message or reply to an audio message with your own in CarPlay.



Simply ask Siri to share your ETA with friends or loved ones, and they’ll be kept up to date with your status.

























































Read Article