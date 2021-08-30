TECHNOLOGY FAIL: You WON'T Believe This Audi E-Tron Option. We SWEAR, This One TAKES THE CAKE!

Agent001 submitted on 8/30/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:20 PM

Views : 550 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It's the newest device for Audi e-tron in addition to virtual exterior mirrors.

What do you think?

We could have named the article "New Technologies DESTROYING The World."








TECHNOLOGY FAIL: You WON'T Believe This Audi E-Tron Option. We SWEAR, This One TAKES THE CAKE!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)