TELL US WHY Toyota’s Scion FAILED And Eventually Had to Say SAYONARA and Fold?

In 2002, Toyota did something radical. It created an entirely new brand called Scion to lure young, first-time buyers who thought Toyotas were for their parents. No-haggle pricing, quirky boxy hatchbacks like the xB, sporty coupes like the tC, and wild customization options turned Scion into a cultural phenomenon. At its peak in 2006, Americans bought 173,034 Scions. The brand sponsored music festivals, street-racing events, and seemed unstoppable.



Then it wasn’t.



By 2009, sales had collapsed to roughly 58,000 units. In 2015, the brand moved just 56,167 cars—barely 2 percent of Toyota’s U.S. volume. On February 3, 2016, Toyota announced it would kill Scion after the 2016 model year. The tC coupe disappeared. The remaining models were quietly rebadged as Toyotas or dropped. Fourteen years after its flashy debut, Scion said sayonara.



The usual suspects are easy to blame. The 2008 financial crisis slammed Scion’s core customers—young adults with entry-level jobs and student loans. Many simply stopped buying new cars. At the same time, America fell in love with crossovers and SUVs. Low gas prices made small, funky hatchbacks feel dated and impractical. Scion’s once-cool image aged poorly; its buyers grew into their thirties, and the brand never refreshed its appeal for Gen Z.



Toyota itself contributed to the problem. The Corolla, parked right beside Scion models on dealer lots, offered similar practicality with Toyota’s trusted badge and outsold the entire Scion lineup four-to-one in many years. Scion’s product pipeline stayed thin and its design language inconsistent. While the brand successfully introduced young drivers to Toyota, few ever traded up to more expensive Toyotas or Lexuses—the very reason the experiment began.



Yet numbers alone don’t tell the whole story. Was Scion doomed the moment the recession hit? Or did Toyota simply lose patience with a brand that refused to evolve? Did shifting tastes, weak marketing, or internal cannibalization seal its fate?



Toyota’s Scion eventually had to say sayonara and fold. But why, exactly?



Spies, what’s your answer? Was it bad timing, bad products, changing buyer habits, or something deeper? Drop your theory in the comments. The brand may be gone, but the debate lives on.







