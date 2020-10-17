TESLA FALL 2020-Charting The Changes And Ranges

After the most recent updates of EPA range (all models), acceleration (Model 3) and pricing (Model S), the value proposition for Tesla's cars is once again boosted.



Let's take a look at the three base criteria - price (in the U.S.), range (EPA) and acceleration (0-60 mph) of all currently available versions.



As you can see below, each model is capable of doing more than 300 miles (483 km) EPA on a single charge. In fact, only the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus is significantly below 300 miles, while the Model S can do over 400 miles (644 km).



To get more acceleration, customers have to pay noticeably more. The interesting thing about the prices is that the Model Y LR AWD is only $3,000 above Model 3 LR AWD.



Follow the link for the full details:





Read Article