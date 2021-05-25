TESLA Going OFF The RADAR! Read HOW!

We are continuing the transition to Tesla Vision, our camera-based Autopilot system. Beginning with deliveries in May 2021, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for the North American market will no longer be equipped with radar. Instead, these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features. Customers who ordered before May 2021 and are matched to a car with Tesla Vision will be notified of the change through their Tesla Accounts prior to delivery.



For a short period during this transition, cars with Tesla Vision may be delivered with some features temporarily limited or inactive, including:



* Autosteer will be limited to a maximum speed of 75 mph and a longer minimum following distance.

* Smart Summon (if equipped) and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance may be disabled at delivery.



In the weeks ahead, we’ll start restoring these features via a series of over-the-air software updates. All other available Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features will be active at delivery, depending on order configuration.

All new Model S and Model X, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside of North America, will continue to be equipped with radar and will have radar-supported Autopilot functionality until we determine the appropriate time to transition those vehicles to Tesla Vision.









Full Q&A at the link...





