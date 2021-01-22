TESLA NEWS SHOCKER! Model Y STEALING Sales From Model 3. WHO Would Have Seen That COMING?! What's Next? Sedans Are DEAD?

HOLY CAPTAIN OBVIOUS!

Guess what happened?

Now that the numbers are out here's your amazing factoid to ponder over the weekend.



The Tesla Model Y is STEALING sales from the Model 3. CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?!

I'm just not shocked anymore when I read stuff like this. What did they think was going to happen? A sedan COMEBACK?

Maybe these auto companies should hire us as consultants seeing these idiots keeping bringing out more and more dumb EV sedans like the Audi GT.

NEWSFLASH! FORGET sedans and make BETTER Model Y's and be smart like Ford was with the Mustang Mach-E. Its their ONLY chance against Tesla.




